Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

