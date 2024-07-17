Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $134.95 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00011439 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $134.95 million and $1.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,643.19 or 0.99993976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00071622 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.3861305 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,915,778.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

