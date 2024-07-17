Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of PGUCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.27.
About Prosegur Cash
