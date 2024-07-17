Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PGUCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

