ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 24,675 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cognex worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,576,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 312,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $12,417,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cognex by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 294,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,909. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

