ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of California Water Service Group worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after buying an additional 872,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 782.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 163,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CWT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. 446,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,531. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,429 shares of company stock worth $223,375. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

