ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $71,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 194,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

