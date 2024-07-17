ProShare Advisors LLC Has $39.82 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Portland General Electric worth $39,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 258,275 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE POR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 910,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

