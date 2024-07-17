ProShare Advisors LLC Has $40.84 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Onsemi worth $40,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 6,136,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

