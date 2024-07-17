ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,418,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $268.53. 84,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,113. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.49.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

