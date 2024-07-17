ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. 703,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

