ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of WesBanco worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Trading Up 3.1 %

WSBC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

