ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 121,118 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $34,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 2,938,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.