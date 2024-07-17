ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 116,369 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,722,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 395,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,047. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

