ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 52,097 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 3.3 %

GFF traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. 365,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

