ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,931 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Westlake worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. 378,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.15.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

