ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.98. 703,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,276. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

