ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 2,130,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,543. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

