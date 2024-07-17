ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $149.78

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.78, but opened at $138.50. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 148,708 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

