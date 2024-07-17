ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PVN stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Wednesday. ProVen VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.94 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of £157.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.68.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

