ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen VCT Price Performance
PVN stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Wednesday. ProVen VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.94 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of £157.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.68.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
