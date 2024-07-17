Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.64. 700,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.