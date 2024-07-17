Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pulse Biosciences worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

