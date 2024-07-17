Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 1,534,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,323. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

