Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.