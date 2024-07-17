QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,649 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 53.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 603,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.