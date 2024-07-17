QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,457 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 213.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,791,000 after acquiring an additional 65,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,094,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.59. 356,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $214.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

