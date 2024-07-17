QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 431,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

