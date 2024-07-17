QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,504 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 231.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.3 %

KKR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 928,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

