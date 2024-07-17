QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,216 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,514 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3,346.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after buying an additional 1,035,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,660,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 816,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 511,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

