QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,510 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 192,974 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 751,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

