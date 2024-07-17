QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 404,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $6,437,891. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

