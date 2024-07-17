QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 1,996,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

