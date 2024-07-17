QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

SMFG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

