QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1,425.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MOH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.62. 377,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.53 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

