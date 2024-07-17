QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 300,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,407. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

