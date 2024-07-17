QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 797,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,250. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.