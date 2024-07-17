QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.54. The company had a trading volume of 341,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

