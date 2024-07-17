QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,136. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.