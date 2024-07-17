QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,165,000 after buying an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 1,863,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

