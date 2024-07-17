QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after buying an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.77. 107,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.04 and its 200 day moving average is $395.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $455.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

