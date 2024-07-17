QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 283,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,006. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

