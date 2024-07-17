QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. 133,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,013. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.96 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

