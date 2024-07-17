QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,208.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $392.84. 52,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,668. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.