QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 489.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. 3,447,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,979. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

