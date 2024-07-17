QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PDD by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,610,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

