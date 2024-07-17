QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 715,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

