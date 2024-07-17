QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

VRTX traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $486.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,706. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $496.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.38 and its 200 day moving average is $433.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.57.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

