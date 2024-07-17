QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 134,135 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 527,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,863. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

