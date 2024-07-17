QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DKS traded down $8.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.46. The stock had a trading volume of 298,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

