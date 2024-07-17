Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 580,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

