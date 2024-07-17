Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 2,719 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,152. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,800. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

